Two men have been sentenced for child sex offences in Shropshire

A father and son have been sentenced after they were both found guilty of a string of sexual assaults against young girls in Shropshire.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Hugh Hughes, of Lion Lane in Clee Hill, was given an 18-year custodial sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, 12 June. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

The 72-year-old was found guilty in April 2025 of the following offences six counts of sexual assault against a female child under the age of 13, 12 counts of indecent assault on a child under 14 and one count of sexual assault against a female.

- Advertisement -

The offences took place between 1987 and 2021 and involved a number of victims.

Lyle Huges, also of Lion Lane in Clee Hill, was given an 18-month community order, and told he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

The 23-year-old will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault on a child in April 2025. The offences took place between 2014 and 2021.

Detective Constable Nic Coupland, from Shropshire’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “I am pleased that the sentence reflects the gravity of the offender’s crimes.

“The victims have shown tremendous courage throughout the trial, and I would like to thank them for their bravery and perseverance. I hope these sentences will allow them to now move forward with their lives.”