Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Telford residents in TF6 face water supply issues

Residents in the TF6 area of Telford woke up this morning to frustrating water supply problems, with many experiencing no water, low pressure, or discoloured water.

A local water provider has issued an apology and assured customers that engineers are already en route to fix the issue.

The disruption has been attributed to a malfunction in the pumps responsible for distributing water throughout the TF6 area.

“We have found that the pumps that help us move water around your area have stopped working,” a spokesperson for the water company stated.

