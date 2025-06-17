Successful Salop Leisure Holiday Home Showcase ends this weekend

Caravan holiday home parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales inland and coastal areas have been welcoming customers and securing sales following a series of showcase weekends organised by one of the UK’s leading dealerships.

A selection of caravan holiday homes and lodges will be on display in Salop Leisure’s Holiday Home Village

Multi-award-winning caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure, based at Emstrey, Shrewsbury, has been running the Holiday Home Showcase weekends since May 9 and they are due to end on Sunday, with sunny weekend weather forecast.

The showcase is designed for first time buyers and existing owners looking to upgrade their caravan holiday home or lodge. It’s ideal for anybody considering holiday home ownership in the Heart of England and Mid Wales, whether at picturesque inland locations or at the stunning coastline.

Owners and managers from a number of holiday home parks across the two regions are available to answer questions at Salop Leisure’s Holiday Home Village.

Salop Leisure works with more than 250 holiday home parks, including more than 50 with five star ratings and is confident of matching customers with a caravan holiday home or lodge in their ideal location.

David Jones, from Hidden Valley Holiday Home Park near Guilsfield, said the park had sold holiday homes as a result of attending the showcase.

“It has been an encouraging showcase for us, as a number of people have come out to view the park,” he said. “We have secured two sales with more in the pipeline, hopefully. There has definitely been an upturn in enquiries in the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a great showcase for what Mid Wales has to offer and we are fortunate to have Salop Leisure as the holiday home dealership for our area. Other dealerships don’t do what they do to market and support the parks.”

Hidden Valley has three new holiday homes and two lodges available on the park.

Karen and Russell Rees, who have run Gellidywyll Holiday Home Park, Llandinam with their family, since 1990, also said they had secured two sales recently and had welcomed potential customers to the park after attending the showcase.

“We have met a number of potential buyers at the Holiday Home Showcase weekends,” she said. “I always attend Salop Leisure’s shows and always get something back from it, even if it’s a few months later.

“We are very grateful to Salop Leisure for the opportunity to promote our park at their shows.”

Gellidywyll has seven holiday homes available on the park out of a total of 120 and also owns three holiday lets.

Laura Harris, Salop Leisure’s associate director of marketing and holiday homes sales, said: “The Holiday Home Showcase has been very successful, with many of the parks from the Heart of England and Mid Wales reporting sales and visits from customers they met here in Shrewsbury.

“We are fortunate to work with the highest quality holiday home parks across the Heart of England and Mid Wales. There are some truly exceptional parks just waiting to be discovered by people wishing to staycation and have the perfect place to escape to anytime they or their family wish.

“We can offer coastal, countryside, family-friendly and luxury lifestyle options and pride ourselves on being a trusted regional hub for holiday home discovery and expert advice.”

Salop Leisure has 60 of the latest holiday homes and lodges on display, with sales staff on hand to take buyers through the complete selection and buying process.

The showcase is a one-stop-shop for customers. “Our aim is to match customers with holiday homes on the park that best suits their them,” added Laura. “They tell us their requirements, we find the best matches and do all the hard work.”

For more information about the showcase weekend or holiday home ownership, visit Salop Leisure’s website salopleisure.co.uk.