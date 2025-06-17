Special award for dedicated Shifnal councillor

A ‘first of its kind’ honour has been bestowed on one of Shifnal’s best known characters.

Jenny Wynn, deputy lord lieutenant of Shropshire, with Gordon Tonkinson

Gordon Tonkinson, who recently stood down after serving on Shifnal Town Council for over half a century, has been made an ‘honorary freeman’ of the town.

“This is the first time anyone has been awarded this title and it is in recognition of Gordon’s outstanding service and dedication to the town of Shifnal,” commented Shifnal Mayor Councillor Paul Williamson.

Mr Tonkinson received the accolade at a special civic ceremony and reception at the Shifnal Community Hub this week, where he was presented with a parchment scroll and symbolic key to the town by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Jenny Wynn.

Councillor Williamson continued: “Gordon has devoted over 50 years to public service while simultaneously running a smallholding in Sheriffhales – a remarkable demonstration of hard work, humility and commitment to both land and community.

“As the first ever recipient of Shifnal Town Council’s highest honour, the title of Honorary Freeman of the Town, this award recognises not just his decades of civic leadership, but the quiet strength and integrity with which he has served. Gordon represents the very best of public life.”