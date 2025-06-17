Listen Live
17.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Town Council invites local community organisations to apply for funding

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Town Council is once again inviting local community organisations to apply for funding through its Community Grants Scheme.

One organisation that successfully benefited from this scheme is the Shropshire Beekeepers Association
One organisation that successfully benefited from this scheme is the Shropshire Beekeepers Association

This scheme has been designed to support projects that make a positive difference to the lives of Shrewsbury residents.

Whether you’re launching a new initiative or maintaining a valuable service, this funding offers a vital boost to help support your ideas. Grants can also be used as matched funding to contribute towards a larger project.

- Advertisement -

To be eligible, applicants must be part of a constituted organisation, club, committee, or charity that operates with community or charitable aims. Projects must clearly benefit residents of Shrewsbury. All applicants must demonstrate that they have a governing document (such as a Constitution or Set of Rules), a bank account, and appropriate Public Liability Insurance.

New for 2025 In a move to support even more local groups and projects, the Town Council is now considering community grants three times per year. This means organisations have more opportunities throughout the year to apply for funding. The next round of grants will be considered in Autumn 2025, so even if you miss this round, there will be another opportunity to apply later this year.

Funding That Makes a Difference

One organisation that successfully benefited from this scheme is the Shropshire Beekeepers Association, based at Nobold. In a previous grant round, they were awarded £1,000 to improve their Visitor Information Centre, helping to make it more accessible and to engage with the public.

The funding enabled the group to upgrade signage, purchase educational materials, and improve facilities at their site — all aimed at promoting awareness of the crucial role bees play in our environment. This enhancement not only supported their educational outreach but also strengthened their ability to engage the wider community, from school groups to local residents with an interest in conservation.

Their application demonstrated a strong community impact, a clear project plan, and how the funding would deliver lasting benefits. It’s a great example of how even modest grants can support grassroots organisations in making meaningful contributions to local life.

How to Apply

If your organisation has a project or service that could benefit from this grant support, now is the time to apply.

For further guidance and to download an application form, please visit the Town Council website shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/finance/grants.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP