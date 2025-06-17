Shrewsbury Town Council invites local community organisations to apply for funding

Shrewsbury Town Council is once again inviting local community organisations to apply for funding through its Community Grants Scheme.

This scheme has been designed to support projects that make a positive difference to the lives of Shrewsbury residents.

Whether you’re launching a new initiative or maintaining a valuable service, this funding offers a vital boost to help support your ideas. Grants can also be used as matched funding to contribute towards a larger project.

To be eligible, applicants must be part of a constituted organisation, club, committee, or charity that operates with community or charitable aims. Projects must clearly benefit residents of Shrewsbury. All applicants must demonstrate that they have a governing document (such as a Constitution or Set of Rules), a bank account, and appropriate Public Liability Insurance.

New for 2025 In a move to support even more local groups and projects, the Town Council is now considering community grants three times per year. This means organisations have more opportunities throughout the year to apply for funding. The next round of grants will be considered in Autumn 2025, so even if you miss this round, there will be another opportunity to apply later this year.

Funding That Makes a Difference

One organisation that successfully benefited from this scheme is the Shropshire Beekeepers Association, based at Nobold. In a previous grant round, they were awarded £1,000 to improve their Visitor Information Centre, helping to make it more accessible and to engage with the public.

The funding enabled the group to upgrade signage, purchase educational materials, and improve facilities at their site — all aimed at promoting awareness of the crucial role bees play in our environment. This enhancement not only supported their educational outreach but also strengthened their ability to engage the wider community, from school groups to local residents with an interest in conservation.

Their application demonstrated a strong community impact, a clear project plan, and how the funding would deliver lasting benefits. It’s a great example of how even modest grants can support grassroots organisations in making meaningful contributions to local life.

How to Apply

If your organisation has a project or service that could benefit from this grant support, now is the time to apply.

For further guidance and to download an application form, please visit the Town Council website shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/finance/grants.