High Court victory for campaigners halts planned Shropshire poultry megafarm

Environmental group River Action has secured a landmark victory in the High Court against Shropshire Council, overturning planning permission for a massive 200,000-bird intensive poultry unit near Shrewsbury.

Campaigners outside the High Court sitting in Cardiff. Photo: River Action

The decision, handed down today, sets a significant national precedent for addressing the environmental impact of factory farming in the UK.

The case, which focused on a proposed development in the sensitive River Severn catchment, highlighted systemic failures in how local authorities assess the cumulative impacts of multiple intensive agricultural operations within a single river system.

River Action argued that Shropshire Council’s original planning approval did not adequately consider the environmental consequences of such a large-scale operation, particularly concerning waste disposal and potential pollution.

The High Court’s ruling quashes Shropshire Council’s planning decision, with the judgment emphasising that planning authorities must now rigorously assess the combined effects of numerous intensive agricultural developments in a river catchment. Furthermore, it clarifies the critical need for authorities to consider how livestock production units dispose of their waste when evaluating future intensive farming proposals, especially in protected areas.

A spokesperson for River Action expressed their elation, stating, “This is a pivotal moment for our rivers and for holding polluting industries accountable. This judgment will force local authorities across the country to take a much more robust approach to assessing the environmental impact of intensive farming. It’s a clear signal that the health of our rivers cannot be compromised by unchecked development.”

The ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for future intensive agricultural projects, providing a powerful tool for environmental groups seeking to protect waterways from the cumulative impact of industrial-scale farming.