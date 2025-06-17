Foundation supports North Salop Wheelers with vehicle funding

Prees-based, The Grocott Family Foundation, has provided majority funding to secure a new passenger bus for North Salop Wheelers (NS Wheelers Community Bus).

Linda Grocott & Robin Nelson (centre) pictured with passengers in Whitchurch

The not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation provides weekly bus services for North Shropshire residents, connecting rural villages to Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch town centres, picking-up passengers at their doors.

Launched in 2004 to offer affordable and inclusive transport, NS Wheelers’ work is aimed particularly at those unable to access public or private transport by reason of age, incapacity, isolation or economic hardship. The volunteer team also offers assistance with individual journeys.

Following the dilapidation of one of NS Wheelers’ primary buses with a tail-lift for wheelchairs, the Foundation stepped in with a donation to support the purchase of a replacement vehicle to secure the on-going service provided to local people.

Trustee Linda Grocott officially handed-over the new vehicle to Robin Nelson, Secretary and Trustee of NS Wheelers in Whitchurch Car Park when he dropped-off passengers for a shopping trip. She said, “The service provided by NS Wheelers is vital for our local area. If this wasn’t in place, so many people simply wouldn’t have the opportunity to leave their homes and enjoy the freedom to shop and socialise. Passengers receive VIP treatment from the amazing group of Wheelers’ volunteers.

“We’re very happy to be able to make a contribution to getting a new bus on-the-road and it was great to have the opportunity to meet passengers who were enjoying a trip to Whitchurch. It’s evident how much the bus trips mean to them.”

In response, Robin Nelson of NS Wheelers said, “We are immensely grateful to the Grocott family for their generous donation. Without it, the service we offer would have been jeopardised. We now have an excellent, high-specification bus which will provide longevity to our work.”

NS Wheelers is looking to boost its team of volunteers with mini bus and car drivers, passenger assistants to travel on buses to host customers and help with loading and unloading shopping, and people with administrative skills. Anyone interested and willing to donate as little as half a day each week should contact Terry on 07597 273959 or email WheelersCBP@gmail.com

Anyone seeking support with individual journeys or wanting to subscribe to the regular bus service, should call the Wheelers directly on 07597 273959.