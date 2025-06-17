Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in collision on A5 near Gobowen

A 21-year-old male driver is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on the A5 at Gobowen in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 17.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30 am near the Five Crosses roundabout.

The collision involved a Toyota Auris that was travelling towards Oswestry. The vehicle reportedly left the carriageway and collided with an embankment.

The driver was airlifted to hospital due to the severe nature of his injuries. Two other occupants of the car, both 22-year-old men, were also taken to hospital by land ambulance, though their injuries are not believed to be serious.

West Mercia Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, is urged to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Craig Byle via email at craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk.