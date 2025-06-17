Listen Live
20.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in collision on A5 near Gobowen

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 21-year-old male driver is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on the A5 at Gobowen in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, June 17.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.30 am near the Five Crosses roundabout.

The collision involved a Toyota Auris that was travelling towards Oswestry. The vehicle reportedly left the carriageway and collided with an embankment.

- Advertisement -

The driver was airlifted to hospital due to the severe nature of his injuries. Two other occupants of the car, both 22-year-old men, were also taken to hospital by land ambulance, though their injuries are not believed to be serious.

West Mercia Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of the collision, is urged to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Craig Byle via email at craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP