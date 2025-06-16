Arrest made after woman dies following collision on A442 near Bridgnorth

A woman in her 90s has tragically died and a 39-year-old man has been arrested following a serious two-vehicle collision on the A442 near Quatt yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 15.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) and Midlands Air Ambulance, were called to the scene at approximately 3.17 pm after a white Ford Transit van collided with a silver Mercedes C220.

A passing ambulance crew discovered the collision and immediately began to render aid. They were swiftly joined by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman stated: “A passing ambulance stopped at the scene to find a car and a van which had collided. A woman passenger in the car was being given CPR by bystanders. The crew immediately took over resuscitation efforts and, once joined by WMAS colleagues, the team continued advanced life support on the woman. Sadly, nothing could be done to save the woman and she was confirmed deceased on scene.”

The woman, who was a passenger in the Mercedes, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff and found to have non-life-threatening injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being transported to New Cross Hospital for further assessment.

Following initial investigations, a 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst being impaired.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision. They are urging anyone who saw the collision itself, or who has dashcam footage of either vehicle in the minutes leading up to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jennings by emailing robert.jennings@westmercia.police.uk.