Telford Tigers sign defender Henri Kohvakka

Telford Tigers have signed defender Henri Kohvakka for the 2025/26 season. The 21-year-old joins Telford from Central Cost Rhinos in the Australian Ice Hockey League.

Henri Kohvakka has joined Telford Tigers. Photo: Gabi Gibson Photos

Kohvakka who is 6 foot 2 inches tall and a left handed shot, was born in Northampton and played junior hockey with Milton Keynes Storm so does not count as an import.

Henri commented on his signing for the club, “I’m really excited to be apart of such a great organisation. I know that Tom (Watkins) has a good history developing players. It feels like the perfect fit for me to progress with my development to join Telford and I can’t wait to hit the ice in September.”

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, commented on the signing of Kohvakka.

“Adding Henri to the lineup is another exciting signing. Henri is currently spending the sum-mer playing in the Australian league and is coming to Telford after playing three seasons in Finland where he has played in the Finnish U20 Mestis league. He is British trained and at 6ft 2 inches tall, he has good size, he’s a defence first player who also has good foot speed and skating ability.

“He has had a good hockey education after playing in Finland, but I think play-ing the summer down under will help his transition to senior hockey, he is keen to learn, to develop and will be in great condition when the season starts. He had opportunities to play in America so I’m delighted he has chosen to become a Tiger.”