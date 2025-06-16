Listen Live
21.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 16, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford Tigers sign defender Henri Kohvakka

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford Tigers have signed defender Henri Kohvakka for the 2025/26 season. The 21-year-old joins Telford from Central Cost Rhinos in the Australian Ice Hockey League.

Henri Kohvakka has joined Telford Tigers. Photo: Gabi Gibson Photos
Henri Kohvakka has joined Telford Tigers. Photo: Gabi Gibson Photos

Kohvakka who is 6 foot 2 inches tall and a left handed shot, was born in Northampton and played junior hockey with Milton Keynes Storm so does not count as an import.

Henri commented on his signing for the club, “I’m really excited to be apart of such a great organisation. I know that Tom (Watkins) has a good history developing players. It feels like the perfect fit for me to progress with my development to join Telford and I can’t wait to hit the ice in September.”

- Advertisement -

Tom Watkins, Head Coach and General Manager, commented on the signing of Kohvakka.

“Adding Henri to the lineup is another exciting signing. Henri is currently spending the sum-mer playing in the Australian league and is coming to Telford after playing three seasons in Finland where he has played in the Finnish U20 Mestis league. He is British trained and at 6ft 2 inches tall, he has good size, he’s a defence first player who also has good foot speed and skating ability.

“He has had a good hockey education after playing in Finland, but I think play-ing the summer down under will help his transition to senior hockey, he is keen to learn, to develop and will be in great condition when the season starts. He had opportunities to play in America so I’m delighted he has chosen to become a Tiger.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP