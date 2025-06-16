Shropshire college recognised for huge number of volunteering hours by pupils

Students at a Shropshire school have been recognised for thousands of hours of voluntary work.

Ellesmere College students complete thousands of DofE voluntary work hours

Students at Ellesmere College have completed 2,548 hours of volunteering as part of their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award scheme in the year to April 2025.

The school also boasts the highest take up of the DofE of any across Shropshire and, depending on the number of students who take on the challenge, in some years the volunteering hours increase to over 3,000.

They have now been recognised as part of the DofE Volunteers’ Week and presented with a certificate celebrating the impact of their volunteering over the year, which they calculate to be worth a monetary value of £16,307 to the community.

Jenna Underhill, DofE manager at the school, said she was very proud of the achievements.

“There is a real buzz around the Duke of Edinburgh award at the school,” she said.

“The students learn vital life lessons and develop skills like map reading, navigation, teamwork, reliance and leadership when out on expeditions walking and canoeing.

“They find self esteem and confidence through taking part, for some international students they have never put a rucksack or pair of walking books on so it is a real experience for them.

“It can be difficult, with tears at times, but it is essential provision for them and it allows them the independence to test their decision-making skills.”

The volunteering activities have included litter picking, fundraising, Combined Cadet Force work and environmental improvements.

All students in year nine are given the opportunity to participate in the Duke of Edinburgh bronze award as part of a normal extracurricular activities and take part in weekly volunteering, learning a new skill, physical activity and an overnight practice and qualifying expedition. Pupils then choose to follow Silver in Year 10 and Year 11

and complete Gold across the Sixth Form.

It also includes an external first aid course which has practical elements and a written exam.

In May, the DofE announced that a record-breaking 342,000 young people had started a DofE programme in 2024-25 – the highest since the charity was founded almost 70 years ago.

During the same period, participants have contributed an astonishing 5.2 million hours of volunteering in communities all over the UK – with an estimated total value of £33.4 million.

Ruth Marvel OBE, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the impact that young people at Ellesmere College have made through their DofE volunteering. “Volunteering is a great way for young people to build confidence, develop work-related skills and use their passions and talents to benefit others.

“It changes lives and communities for the better – that’s why it’s an integral part of the DofE programme. We’re so proud of all the young people at Ellesmere College who have dedicated their time and energy to helping others in their communities.”