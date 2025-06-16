Royal Shrewsbury Hospital breaks ground on major decarbonisation project

Work has officially begun on a £16.2m project at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) which will see the installation of heat pumps, solar panels and energy efficiency measures to reduce the site’s carbon footprint by over 3,000 tonnes a year.

Shona Baugh, Senior Capital Project Manager at SaTH; John Runniff, Account Development Director, Vital Energi; Lee Wyatt, SaTH Director of Estates; Richard Overson, Project Manager, Vital Energi; Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive at SaTH; Phil Mottershead, Project Development Director, Vital Energi; Hayley Rothwell, Marketing Manager, Vital Energi; Jon Williams, Project Development Engineer, Vital Energi and Andy Yates, Head of Projects, the CEF

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH, secured funding through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, and has partnered with Vital Energi, who have developed the scheme.

The project is being delivered through the Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) Framework, which has been specifically created to fund complex energy infrastructure upgrades for public sector organisations

Key members of the team from the Trust, Vital Energi and the CEF came together to mark the start of the works on site.

By replacing the old steam boilers and associated gas-fired equipment with a 1.6MW air and water source heat pump system, buildings across the site will receive low carbon heating, hot water and chilled water. It will mean the hospital estate will be fully de-steamed.

Rooftop solar panels will also be installed along with the upgrade and optimisation of the building energy management systems, upgrades of roof and pipework insultation and the replacement of air handling unit fans units with low-energy fan systems, which will reduce the site’s energy consumption and improve the patient and staff experience.

When the work is complete, the investment could save the Trust an estimated £1 million a year in energy costs and will support the Trust’s Estates Decarbonisation Strategies, Green Plan and national NHS ambitions of reaching net zero by 2040.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive and Chair of the Trust’s Climate Group, said: “It is wonderful that the work has commenced on this sizeable project, which will see the site cut its carbon footprint by over 3,000 tonnes a year.

“We are committed to supporting greener solutions across both our hospital sites. Starting this work means that we are a step closer to our vision of creating more modern facilities and sustainable health services. This will be of benefit to our patients and colleagues.”

Phil Mottershead, Project Development Director for Vital Energi, said: “Today marks an exciting milestone as we officially break ground on site following months of dedicated planning and close collaboration with the Trust. This ambitious project not only brings the hospital closer to achieving its net zero goals, but also promises to significantly enhance the experience for patients, staff, and visitors alike.”

Dominic Clarke, Project Manager for the Carbon and Energy Fund (CEF) said: “The CEF is proud to support the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in achieving its carbon reduction targets. This initiative is being delivered through a PSDS Phase 3C grant, secured via the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and Salix Finance.

“Working alongside delivery partner Vital Energi, the project focuses on the electrification of the hospital’s heating systems, aligning with the NHS’s target of reaching Net Zero by 2040.”

The project received grant funding from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), which is administered by Salix on behalf of the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).