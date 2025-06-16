Recycled technology bench at heart of community innovation and sustainability

A unique addition to Queen’s Road Supported Accommodation has been unveil by Telford & Wrekin Council – a recycled assistive technology bench, crafted from repurposed equipment used by residents from across the Borough.

The bench has been positioned in the heart of Queen’s Road Supported Accommodation. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This innovative project, created in partnership with contracted provider, Medequip Connect, reflects a commitment to sustainability and community welfare, inviting both residents and visitors to enjoy its use.

Assistive technology, such as sensors and monitors, has long played a vital role in adult social care, enabling individuals to live as independently as possible while meeting their specific care needs. Now, these devices have been given a new lease on life, transformed into a functional and symbolic centrepiece within the community.

Councillor Kelly Middleton, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Healthier Communities said:

“This bench not only represents our commitment to sustainable practices but also helps us to look back on how important assistive technology has been for residents. While this old technology became superseded by the new, it still has a wonderful practical purpose in supporting the community here at Queen’s Road to come together and live well.”

Helen Cottrell, Senior Assistive Technology and Sensory Impairment Officer for the Council, further emphasised the importance of this initiative:

“Assistive technology is not just about gadgets; it’s about giving people the tools to lead fulfilling lives. This bench is a testament to the impact of those tools, echoing our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Together, we can build a community that is inclusive, supportive, and forward-thinking.”

The bench is now open for use for residents at Queen’s Road and their visitors.