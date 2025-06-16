MP praises ‘fantastic’ Shrewsbury charity

A long-established Shrewsbury charity has been praised by the town’s MP for the ‘amazing breadth of activities and events’ it supports across the community – and for bringing sunshine into people’s lives.

Julia Buckley MP with the team at the Shrewsbury Town Foundation

Julia Buckley MP visited Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s charity – the Shrewsbury Town Foundation – and came away saying: “What a fantastic charity! I was especially impressed by the amazing breadth of activities and events it supports for people of all ages, as well as by the enthusiasm and commitment of everyone involved.

“The Foundation, that’s been around for almost 30 years now, creates healthier communities, provides all-important safe places for those who feel vulnerable, offers educational opportunities, offers a range of life-enhancing courses, and helps people living with dementia, people living with Parkinson’s disease, children with special needs, to list just a few.

“No question about it. The Foundation brings sunshine into people’s lives.

“I met with Shin Aujla, the new director, who has doubled engagement in his first year. Quite an achievement!”

The Foundation’s services are delivered by specialist staff supported by volunteers. It runs a children’s holiday activity and food programme, a range of classes and sessions for older people, from yoga to fitness, an exercise and wellness programme, and a youth hub which helps youngsters find their first job. It is also in partnership with the University of South Wales to provide unique pathways to kick-start careers in sport.

The MP added that she has offered to support the Foundation in any way she can and would be delighted to put them in touch with local schools and local health care facilities where they can be of help.