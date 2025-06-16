Hundreds of children join debating session

Hundreds of children from schools across Telford and Wrekin were able to discuss the big issues of the day in a recent school debate.

Pupils took to the floor and discuss their views on hot topics. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The event, organised by St George’s Primary School, saw groups of pupils from different schools, including Donnington Wood Junior and HLC Primary take to the floor and discuss their views on hot topics such as whether plastic bags should be banned and whether animals should be used for scientific research and testing.

It gave the children the opportunity to learn and practise putting their point across, while learning the importance of listening and challenging the views of others in a respectful way.

All the children taking part were also able to tick off a 10 by 10 activity, as taking part in debating is one of the activities to try by the age of ten as part of Telford and Wrekin Council’s 10 by 10 programme.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young people, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“Debating in primary school is more than just speaking in front of a class. It’s about learning to listen and expressing ideas with confidence.

“It helps children understand different perspectives, build empathy, and learn how to agree and disagree respectfully.

“Thanks to the team at St George’s Primary School for hosting the sessions and giving hundreds of children from schools across the Borough the opportunity to debate with their peers and learn skills that will last a lifetime.

“Taking part in debating is also one of the ten activities to try by the age of ten in our 10 by 10 initiative.”

Sally Sixsmith, Headteacher at St George’s Primary School, said:

“This week, more than 350 KS2 children, from 24 local primary schools, took part in the Our World Debates at St George’s. Taking part in the debates not only helps to improve pupils’ speaking and listening skills but it also allows children from different schools to work collaboratively.

“Each year we lead the debates at St George’s, we see the children’s debating skills becoming more and more refined. Over the four days of debating this week, it was fantastic to listen to the children’s passion regarding working together to make our world a better place.”