Hilton to open new hotel at Telford’s Station Quarter

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced the signing of Hampton by Hilton Telford at the heart of Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre.

An artist’s impression of how the new hotel will look. Image: Virtual Planit

The 142 room hotel will be a huge boost for the area – creating new, first class facilities in the town and up to 38 full time jobs for local people.

Being delivered as part of the ambitious Station Quarter project – which is delivering further and higher education opportunities for local people, opportunities for start-up and small businesses and a new bistro and new public Square – the hotel is a key development within the masterplan, located at the corner of Ironmaster’s Way and Lawn Central.

Ideally placed close to the town’s train station and The Telford Centre – a 1,000,000sq ft shopping centre with 160 stores, cafes and restaurants – the hotel will enhance the local hospitality offering and is expected to generate significant economic benefits.

The hotel brand has been specifically chosen to complement Telford’s existing hotel and tourism offer generating visitor expenditure and supporting business and leisure tourism in the Borough.

The six storey building will, along with the Quad and new apartments under construction for Nuplace, help to frame public realm improvements to Ironmasters Way, creating a safe, secure and legible route from the train station to the shopping centre.

The hotel will also offer Hampton by Hilton brand’s signature amenities, including modern, spacious rooms, a bar and a restaurant offering complimentary hot breakfast.

Globally, Hampton by Hilton serves quality-driven, value-conscious travellers at more than 3,000 properties across more than 40 countries.

Construction of the new hotel has started and is expected to open its doors at the beginning of 2027.

It will be operated by Legacy Hotels & Resorts Ltd, which operates a portfolio of branded and independent hotels across the UK, including the recently opened Hampton by Hilton Rochdale and the original Hampton by Hilton outside of America, located in Corby/Kettering.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, said: “This is another exciting chapter in the Station Quarter project which continues to move at pace.

“Station Quarter is a key part of our wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme, creating educational facilities and vibrant residential and social spaces in Telford Town Centre which make it a very attractive place to live and work.

“The Hampton by Hilton development will be an excellent addition to this area of Telford Town Centre – attracting visitors and increasing footfall and we can’t wait to see the development start to take shape.”

Nick Smart, Vice President Development, UK & Ireland and the Nordics, for Hilton, said: “We are thrilled to bring Hampton by Hilton to Telford, helping to shape the town’s future as Telford’s Station Quarter goes through an exciting regeneration.

“Telford is a bustling destination for business and leisure travellers, and we look forward to extending Hampton’s signature hospitality to the local area.”

Future guests can benefit from the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty programme, allowing members who book directly with Hilton to earn Points for hotel stays and experiences.

Hilton Honors members can also unlock access to instant rewards and benefits, such as contactless check-in with room selection and exclusive member discounts.

Andy Townsend, Founding Director and Chief Executive Officer at Legacy Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are proud to be extending our presence with this exciting new hotel project.

“Our experience operating both branded and independent hotels across the UK positions us well to deliver a high-quality guest experience and strong local economic benefits. We look forward to bringing this development to life and welcoming our first guests in early 2027.”

The hotel is being constructed by leading contractor, Bowmer + Kirkland, who are currently on site building 84 apartments for the Council’s wholly owned company, Nuplace Ltd.

Stuart Fanshaw, Bowmer + Kirkland Regional Construction Director, said: “We’re proud to be playing a key role in the transformation of Telford’s Station Quarter and are committed to delivering a high-quality building that supports the area’s long-term growth and brings lasting benefits to its communities.

“As we maintain an ongoing presence in the region, we’ll continue our investment in skills leaving a positive, lasting legacy through our social-value initiatives, building on the apprenticeships, T-Level placements and local employment achieved to date.”

Matthew Brennan, Senior Project Manager at Genr8 Kajima Regeneration, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to begin to deliver this hotel on site alongside the Build-to-Rent which commenced last summer

“This landmark signing with a globally recognised brand marks a significant milestone in an ambitious new masterplan for Telford Town Centre.

“The Hampton by Hilton will bring not just a new hotel but new jobs and tourism with it – part of the Council’s drive to bolster opportunities for local people and businesses.

“Genr8 Kajima Regeneration have a proven track record in transforming town centres through public-private collaboration.

“The hotel group’s commitment to Telford is a show of confidence in both Telford’s vision and the town’s future as we work together to develop an attractive, sustainable community that serves residents and visitors alike.”

Station Quarter is the comprehensive redevelopment of land between Telford Central train station and the Telford Centre and has been a huge collaboration between private companies and public sector agencies.

The project is focused on regenerating a brownfield site and introducing a new sustainable community with improved social prospects and job opportunities.

At Station Quarter a new academic campus is being created which includes The Quad, a digital skills and enterprise hub which opened in September 2024, and work has just started to redevelop the Council’s former Addenbrooke House offices into a new sixth form centre for Telford College.

Work is also gathering pace to create 189 homes at the Station Quarter site – 117 are being developed by Nuplace, Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company, along with a further 72 affordable homes, which will bring town centre living to Telford Town Centre.

It is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is transforming other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.