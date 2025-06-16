Arrests made after fireworks thrown from vehicle outside Shrewsbury nightclub

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses after two individuals threw fireworks from a vehicle outside the Labyrinth nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.45 am. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the reckless act.

Two suspects have since been identified and arrested in connection with the incident, and police enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are urging any members of the public who may have witnessed the event or possess any relevant footage, such as dashcam or mobile phone recordings, to come forward.

“If you saw anything or have any relevant footage, please contact us on 01743 264807 or via our website quoting incident reference 00071_I_15062025,” a police spokesperson stated.