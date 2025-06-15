Views sought on Much Wenlock Neighbourhood Plan

Shropshire Council has launched a six-week public consultation as part of a review of the Muck Wenlock Neighbourhood Plan.

The Passivhaus community-led housing scheme at Callaughton’s Ash in Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Council

Neighbourhood plans are instigated and prepared by local communities, with Shropshire Council’s support. They focus on planning policies and proposals and allow communities to shape the future of their areas.

The existing plan runs until 2026, and an interim review is currently being carried out.

David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, said:

“A neighbourhood plan gives members of the community a more ‘hands on’ role in the planning of their area and enables communities to develop a shared vision for their neighbourhood. I therefore encourage residents of Much Wenlock to take part in this important consultation and share their thoughts before the 25 July closing date.”

Dan Thomas, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, Mayor of Much Wenlock and Chair of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said:

“Much Wenlock is a town with a strong sense of identity, history and purpose, and it has embraced the opportunity to update its existing Neighbourhood Plan. Back in 2013, Much Wenlock created the first Neighbourhood Plan in Shropshire, leading the way for communities to shape development in their parishes.

“The adopted plan runs until 2026, so it is appropriate to have an interim review. As in 2013, the level of engagement by residents has been remarkable, providing the steering group with a wealth of perspectives that has shaped every aspect of this plan.

“At the heart of our approach has been the delicate balance between preserving Much Wenlock’s unique character and heritage whilst ensuring our town remains vibrant and fit for purpose in the 21st century. Our steering group, comprising both members of the public and town councillors, has worked tirelessly to craft policies that reflect the aspirations and concerns of our community.

“I urge everyone in Much Wenlock, Homer and Bourton to go online, read the documents and have their say. Public Consultation has been crucial in shaping what we have now and will be in editing it again.”

The consultation documents are available to view on the Shropshire Council website, at Much Wenlock Library and The Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury.

The consultation ends at 5pm on Friday 25 July.