Sunday, June 15, 2025
Local Businesses Back Telford MP’s Campaign for Direct Telford to London Train Line

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A coalition of local businesses across Telford are backing Shaun Davies MP in his campaign to secure a direct rail service between Telford and London.

Shaun Davies MP is photographed at Telford Central
Shaun Davies MP is photographed at Telford Central

In the last week, the Southwater Event Group and European Innovation have each written to Telford’s MP and the Minister for Rail in support of Shaun’s campaign, stating this transport link would unlock economic growth, attract investment, and provide long-overdue connectivity for Telford.

Shaun, who has made securing this direct train line a top priority, is set to meet with senior officials from National Rail in to press the case further. Shaun will argue for the urgent need to establish a regular, fast service that connects Telford directly with the capital city, cutting down travel times and boosting regional opportunity.

Shaun commented: “This is about putting Telford on the map. Ideally, we want to see five direct trails between Telford and London Euston each day. Other towns our size already have direct services to London. Our businesses, commuters, and residents deserve the same. I’m grateful for the backing from our local business community.”

European Innovation who offers comprehensive services to empower businesses, including investment opportunities and state-of-the-art facilities at The Quad, are located a few minutes’ walk from Telford central.  Managing Director Tim Luft said: “We are grateful to see this is a priority for Telford’s MP. The new proposed route would strengthen the Telford–Wrexham–London Innovation Corridor and The Quad could become a hub for Welsh start-ups, Midlands SMEs, and London capital. The opportunities are endless for local businesses in Telford.”

Tom Gray, Chief Executive Officer at the Southwater Event Group also added:  “As CEO of Southwater Event Group, I fully support reinstating direct train services from Shropshire to London. Telford International Centre attracts over 330,000 visitors a year, generating £58.5 million for the local economy. Improved rail links would boost business travel, attract repeat leisure visits, and make Telford more appealing for investment—all while supporting sustainability and regional growth.”

Telford’s MP upcoming meeting with National Rail will be another critical step forward in making the case for change. Shaun is encouraging residents, commuters, and employers to continue voicing their support to him.

“This isn’t just about trains – it’s about ambition, jobs, and putting Telford first,” he said.

