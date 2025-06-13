Whitchurch girl handed youth offender contract for series of criminal damage

A 17-year-old girl has been given a nine-month youth offender contract for a series of criminal damage incidents and an arson in Whitchurch.

Between 11 March and 24 March, a marked police vehicle was vandalised with offensive words and markings on two separate occasions while it was parked at Whitchurch police station.

Two further incidents of criminal damage were reported after the skate area of Jubilee Park was vandalised, and a fifth incident was reported due to offensive markings spray painted onto external walls of the Royal Mail sorting office.

- Advertisement -

CCTV footage identified the girl at the scene for the five incidents and she was arrested on 25 March.

She was then further arrested on suspicion of arson on 29 April after a bin was set on fire in Jubilee Park and was later charged with all the offences.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, 10 June at Telford Youth Court to five counts of criminal damage and one count of arson.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote from North Shropshire’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We’re pleased to see the court has handed out the youth offender contract.

“This means the girl will have to agree to conditions, attend meetings with the youth offender panel and cannot re-offend. Failing to abide by the contract may result in her being brought back to court to face an alternative sentence.

“Criminal damage and other forms of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our community, and we will always seek to bring offenders before the courts.”

The girl was also ordered to pay £26 in victim surcharges.