Three arrested after drugs and cash were discovered during warrant in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three people were arrested following a successful warrant carried out by police in Ludlow yesterday morning, Thursday 12 June.

Police carried out the warrant at the property in Ludlow. Photo: West Mercia Police
Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with the Local Policing Priorities Team and Task Force, carried out the warrant on a property at Rocks Green Crescent, where officers discovered heroin thought to be worth over £20,000, cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Two women, aged 46 and 20, and a 46-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and they remain in police custody.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector for South Shropshire, Damien Kelly said: “The warrant this morning was only made possible by information provided by members of the public.

“I hope this result gives reassurance to our communities that if you give us information about people you think are dealing drugs, we will listen and act upon your information.

“While you may not always see the results straight away, rest assured that we are always working in the background and at the right time we will act and find those involved in illegal activity.

“I would also like to commend the local policing team who have acted on these reports and have successfully taken a large number of drugs off our streets.

“The warrant this morning is part of Op Conyay which is a focus on tackling drug supply and dealing in South Shropshire.”

