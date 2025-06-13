Telford & Wrekin Council wins ‘Council of the Year 2025’

Telford & Wrekin Council has been crowned ‘Council of the Year 2025’ at the prestigious Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards.

Held in London on Wednesday 11 June, the LGC Awards celebrated the best of the best across UK councils, with Telford & Wrekin Council not only scooping the top award but also being shortlisted in the best Environmental Services and best Public Partnership categories too.

But the night belonged to Telford, who took home the trophy for Council of the Year 2025, beating off stiff competition from all other councils across the country.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“Together with David Sidaway, I would like to congratulate and thank every member of Telford & Wrekin Council, our Cabinet colleagues and our tremendous staff, who work so skilfully, tirelessly and passionately as we create a better borough together, all whilst maintaining the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands for our residents.

“We would never be complacent, we will always look to do more, but we are rightly proud of our work.

“It’s deeply gratifying to see Telford rightly celebrated on the national stage like this, and to receive external endorsement of a job well done, as we continue to protect, care and invest to create jobs and homes, boost skills, support businesses and our high streets, nurture our communities and protect our green spaces.”

David Sidaway, Chief Executive of Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“I’m enormously proud of this achievement as it confirms what we hoped – that we’re on the right track, providing Telford and Wrekin residents, businesses and partners with the best service in the country from their local authority.

“We’re honoured to have won this award and look forward to sharing our best practice with local government peers nationally.”

Telford & Wrekin Council was named Council of the Year for 2025 after achieving back-to-back ‘Outstanding’ ratings by OFSTED for its children’s services as well receiving a Good outcome from the Care Quality Commission and being branded ‘exceptional’ by the Local Government Association for adult services.

In addition, the Council’s day-to-day work in environmental services to manage the Borough’s roads and greenspaces as well as its ongoing investment plans, including the Station Quarter development, were all recognised in the award.