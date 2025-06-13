Shrewsbury Crown Court jails rapist for over seven years

A rapist was sentenced to seven years and five months when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 12 June.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Harvey O’Connor, 21, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

O’Connor was sentenced to a total of seven years and five months for those offences, which occurred in in the Bridgnorth area.

- Advertisement -

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against his victim, ordered to remain on the sex offenders register for life, and to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

DC Emily Cooke, of Shrewsbury Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “We are pleased to get this custodial sentence today for O’Connor whose disgusting acts and efforts to pervert the course of justice fully warrant this prison sentence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of his victim and hope this result shows we will always listen to anyone who has concerns about or has been a victim of rape or sexual abuse and prosecute where appropriate, and that it may encourage anyone who has suffered similar abuse to come forward and speak to us.

“We will always listen to you, take your concerns seriously and protect you from predators like O’Connor.”