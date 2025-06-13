21.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 13, 2025
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Crown Court jails rapist for over seven years

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A rapist was sentenced to seven years and five months when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 12 June.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Harvey O’Connor, 21, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and perverting the course of justice.

O’Connor was sentenced to a total of seven years and five months for those offences, which occurred in in the Bridgnorth area.

- Advertisement -

He was also given an indefinite restraining order against his victim, ordered to remain on the sex offenders register for life, and to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

DC Emily Cooke, of Shrewsbury Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “We are pleased to get this custodial sentence today for O’Connor whose disgusting acts and efforts to pervert the course of justice fully warrant this prison sentence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of his victim and hope this result shows we will always listen to anyone who has concerns about or has been a victim of rape or sexual abuse and prosecute where appropriate, and that it may encourage anyone who has suffered similar abuse to come forward and speak to us.

“We will always listen to you, take your concerns seriously and protect you from predators like O’Connor.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP