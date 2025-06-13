School pupils make artistic impression at Telford College’s Station Quarter site

Children at a Telford Primary School have created a lasting artistic impression on the site of a new sixth form centre at Station Quarter in Telford Town Centre.

Back (l-r) are Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Hollinswood Primary School teaching assistants Suzanna Bueno-Benlloch and Rebecca Austin and front (l-r) are school pupils Jake Jordan-Griffin, Cerys Opoku, Akshaj Prasad and Ava Lord

Pupils at Hollinswood Primary School can see their artwork proudly on display on hoardings surrounding the former Addenbrooke House offices which are being transformed into a new base for Telford College’s A-Level provision.

Shropshire construction company McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd, which is delivering the project, invited children from the school to submit their drawings and paintings as part of a competition.

They were asked to show what happens on a typical building site and all their artwork was installed on the surrounds of the development.

McPhillips was appointed by Telford & Wrekin Council to deliver the multi-million sixth form centre, set to open to students in September 2026, as part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme.

The Council is committed to providing local youngsters with the best possible learning opportunities and has provided funding to help create the new sixth form centre, which sits alongside The Quad.

The Quad opened in September 2024 and is home to Harper Adams University, a new Digital Skills Hub operated by Telford College and a start-up Business Hub.

The Sixth Form Centre will allow the college to significantly expand its A-Level offering in a self-contained sixth form setting.

In the building there will be state-of-the-art science labs for physics, biology and chemistry, a drama studio, arts studio, bespoke library for learners and much more.

Grace Atkinson, Teacher/Art Co-ordinator at Hollinswood Primary School, said: “We were delighted when McPhillips approached us to take part in the construction artwork competition.

“Addenbrooke House is such a prominent and familiar building to many of our pupils, so we were happy to be involved in its ongoing transformation, while gaining some valuable insight into what life is really like on a construction site.”

Chris Walker, McPhillips Project Director, visited Hollinswood Primary School with Martin Hill, McPhillips Project Manager, to judge the art competition.

Chris said: “Many of the children at Hollinswood Primary School may well go on to be students at the sixth form centre, so it simply made sense to find a way to involve them in the project from the outset. A big thank you to the staff and pupils that made this happen.

“The standard of entries was just incredible, and it was really interesting to see the children’s perceptions of a construction site.

“There were lots of diggers and cranes, and quite a lot of hard hats – perhaps some of them will go on to be our construction workforce of the future!”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said: “It’s fantastic to see that local school children have engaged in this competition to produce some fantastic pieces of artwork.

“Not only does this widen their knowledge of building sites, it could also encourage them to explore a future career in the construction industry.

“The artwork is eye catching on display around the site for the new sixth form centre which will further establish Telford Town Centre as the place to gain qualifications, learn new skills and secure great careers.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community and by investing in educational opportunities we are investing in our future.”

The Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme is seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough as well as Telford Town Centre including the redevelopment of Wellington conservation area and Wellington Market in Wellington and the Theatre Quarter development and remodelling of Telford Theatre in Oakengates.

Investment in these projects to build a better borough, breathing new life into some of Telford and Wrekin’s most historic buildings and safeguarding their future for generations to come.