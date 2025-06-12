20.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Village organisations plan to combine forces to deliver building ‘fit for the future’

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A project is underway in Alveley to combine three long-standing organisations’ resources into a new Community Interest Company (CIC) to meet the village’s evolving needs.

Alveley Social Club and Village Hall
Alveley Social Club and Village Hall

The CIC will combine Alveley Social Club, Alveley Recreation Association and Alveley Parish Memorial Hall into one not-for-profit organisation which will work on plans to deliver a new facility and serviced building located on the current site of the Sports Club and Village Hall.

William Lloyd, communications director for the CIC, said: “We want to build a modern community centre that’s fit for the future, and that celebrates our village and community’s shared heritage and history.”

The new community centre will be financed through the sale of land owned by Alveley Social Club, located opposite the site, which will be designated for housing. The centre itself will be built on land made available by demolishing the existing Social Club and Village Hall buildings, both of which are in dire need of repair.

“A substantial amount of money is needed for repairs and upgrades to keep the existing Village Hall building in a fit state of occupancy. To rebuild the Village Hall, and combine local amenities offered by the existing Social Club with features desired by the community, is a much more sustainable and attractive option,” Lloyd said.

A task force of over 20 volunteers, including members from existing organisations and young professionals who live in Alveley, is collaborating on the planning and delivery of the new scheme.

Based on a survey sent to all households in Alveley, locals have asked that the new Community Centre features flexible rooms, sports facilities, meeting spaces, a bar, a kitchen, and changing rooms. It will include a named Alveley Parish Memorial Hall with existing building fabric retained in the new site.

Lloyd said: “There’s a great sensitivity to recognising Alveley’s history and values but balancing that with a need for ensuring it’s a village community that looks to the future.

“At the heart of this initiative are key historical features such as the War Roll of Honour and the memorial stone plaque which are to be preserved and prominently displayed in the main hall of the new building, ensuring enduring memories of those in the village who served for decades to come.”

Plans for the new building are now in development following review of the Government’s housebuilding targets and green belt, which will impact the house building scheme on the opposite land to the proposed building and therefore funding available.

“The new building, led by the CIC, depends on funding from the sale of nearby land for housing. We’re not suggesting nor supporting housing on the current Social Club or Village Hall sites. Instead, we’re focusing on the field owned by the Social Club. This way, the people of Alveley can have their say on the development, rather than leaving it to a potentially anonymous housebuilder with the highest bid,” Lloyd said.

An open day to display ideas and architects’ illustrations is in the works, set to take place in September 2025.

For more information on the Alveley Community Project, visit: alveleyhub.co.uk.

