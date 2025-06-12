Telford Land Deal brings new homes to life at Doseley Halt

A major milestone has been reached at the Doseley Halt development in Horsehay, where the first show home is now opening to the public marking real progress on a former mining site brought forward through the successful Telford Land Deal.

The scheme will create 36 new homes, including 27 for open market sale and 9 affordable properties

Delivered by Central & Country Ltd, the scheme will create 36 new homes, including 27 for open market sale and 9 affordable properties. The development is transforming a previously challenging brownfield site into a high-quality residential community, with the first residents expected to move in later this year.

The land was jointly owned and marketed by Telford & Wrekin Council and Homes England, with a sale completed in 2021 through the Telford Land Deal, a pioneering partnership that enables the development of publicly owned land to meet local priorities.

- Advertisement -

Since acquisition, the developer has undertaken significant remediation and groundwork due to the complex conditions of the site’s mining legacy. These works began in 2023 and have now paved the way for visible progress on site, including the construction of several homes and the launch of the first show home in mid-August.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council Deputy Leader and Chair of the Telford Land Deal, said: “This is a great example of the Telford Land Deal helping to unlock brownfield land and bring it back into productive use. The transformation at Doseley Halt shows what can be achieved when we work in partnership to overcome challenges and deliver the right homes in the right places for our residents.”

Nick Laight, Director at Central & Country, added: “We are delighted to be progressing with the development of Doseley Halt, which will deliver high-quality homes in a well-connected and attractive location. The Land Deal has given us a clear framework to move forward quickly and collaboratively, and we’re excited to bring this new community to life.”

Gerald Gannaway, Investment Director at Frontier Development Capital, as Fund Manager for the WMCA Residential Investment Loan Fund said: This is a well-located site, and we are delighted to be supporting Central & Country bringing forward a development of 36 family homes on the site of former mine workings.

The development forms part of the wider Telford Land Deal programme a nationally recognised partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership. The initiative aims to bring forward surplus public land for development and reinvest profits locally to support infrastructure and growth.