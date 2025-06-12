Shropshire FA announces continued support from long-term partner

Shropshire FA has confirmed the continued support of Mark Harrod Limited, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of football goalposts, nets, and training equipment, as a valued business partner for the upcoming season and beyond.

Shropshire FA and Mark Harrod Ltd will also continue to explore new ways to support local clubs

This renewed partnership reinforces a strong and trusted relationship that has already brought significant benefits to grassroots football across Shropshire, supporting everything from pitch infrastructure to equipment supply for clubs and facilities throughout the county.

Andy Weston, Chief Executive of Shropshire FA, said: “We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Mark Harrod Ltd. Their support has been instrumental in helping us provide safe, high-quality environments for football to thrive at every level. Their commitment to grassroots football mirrors our own values, and we look forward to building on this partnership in the years to come.”

Founded in 2004, Mark Harrod Ltd is renowned for manufacturing top-quality sports equipment, including goalposts, team shelters, and pitch essentials for clubs ranging from grassroots to elite level. Their products are a familiar and trusted part of football environments across the UK, including in many Shropshire FA-affiliated clubs.

Mary Brandrick, General Manager at Mark Harrod Ltd, added: “Supporting grassroots football is at the heart of what we do. Our ongoing partnership with Shropshire FA means we can directly contribute to the growth and success of local football communities.

“We’re excited to continue working together to improve facilities and help provide the best possible experience for players, coaches, and volunteers.”