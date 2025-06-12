Newport student helps Wolves to lift a national trophy

A Newport student has made football history by winning a national trophy as part of a Wolverhampton Wanderers junior team.

Holly Appleby

Holly Appleby was part of the club’s under 16 team which won the National Cup for the very first time.

The 15-year-old is a student at Burton Borough School in Newport and has been with the Wolverhampton club since she was 11.

Head of year 10 Ginny Wright said the school couldn’t be prouder of Holly’s success.

“This is the first time the club has ever won the cup, and they beat Charlton Athletic in the final with an impressive 3-0 victory – they also triumphed over tough opponents in earlier rounds including Manchester United.

“The win is even more special for Holly as she scored the opening goal directly from a corner kick – a brilliant moment that set the tone for the win.”

Holly, who predominantly plays on the right wing, said: “I’m so pleased that we were able to win the cup for the first time – it was a fantastic day and I’m so proud of the effort our team put in and the performance was something very special.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Wolverhampton Wanderers and I’m hoping it will lead to a successful and long career as a professional footballer.”

Burton Borough School principal Caroline Bedford said: “This is such a proud achievement for Holly and it’s a testament to her talent, her dedication to the sport and the hard work she and her team have put in.”