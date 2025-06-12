Major breakthrough on Montgomery Canal as dam removed

A significant hurdle has been overcome in the restoration of the Montgomery Canal at Crickheath, as volunteers from the Shropshire Union Canal Society successfully removed the temporary dam separating a recently rewatered section from the active work site.

Pumping out the restored section of canal

This pivotal moment, achieved during a recent working weekend, marks a crucial step towards linking further stretches of the historic waterway.

The extensive effort began days before the main work party, with three days dedicated to pumping out the rewatered section of Phase 1B. Tom Fulda, Restoration Project Manager, described the pumping operation as “rather fraught” due to issues with several pumps, but thankfully, the job was completed by Thursday lunchtime, ready for the influx of volunteers.

- Advertisement -

Friday saw a welcome boost to manpower with the return of nine corporate volunteers from Arcadis, joining the thirty-strong team. “We are always grateful,” said Fulda, highlighting the invaluable contribution of both returning and new volunteers.

The immediate task on Friday morning was the meticulous removal of the temporary dam. This involved peeling back liners and carefully extracting the clay, which was set aside for future use. Once the dam was gone, the channel in that area was precisely profiled, preparing it for lining and blocking the following day.

While plant operations were underway, a large contingent of volunteers tackled a variety of essential manual jobs. They diligently filled the first course of soft bank blocks laid during the previous work party and then laid and filled the second course. Further along, riprap (large aggregate) on the offside bank was covered with topsoil – a monumental task given the lack of plant access. Volunteers filled countless buckets, barrowed them along the channel bed, carried them up the blocked slope, and tipped them over the riprap, covering an impressive 75 metres.

By Saturday, even more of the channel had been prepared for lining and blocking. The current work area presents unique challenges, particularly concerning access. Without a dedicated haul road, all access is via a gap in the towpath embankment, a feature that will be the final element to be filled as this section nears completion. As work progresses from both directions towards this gap, the remaining area becomes increasingly congested, impacting plant manoeuvrability.

Another notable characteristic of the current work area is the channel’s varying dimensions, especially at a wide bend near the access point. This necessitates significantly more materials compared to other sections. Despite these challenges, the unlined and unblocked gap has shrunk considerably, with only 19 metres of this very wide channel remaining.

Towpath construction also saw significant progress, continuing southwards towards Schoolhouse Bridge and narrowing the gap at the access point. A total of 90 metres of towpath was successfully constructed over the weekend.

Vegetation management was also a priority, with volunteers weeding around recently planted hedging whips, which are thriving thanks to dedicated care. Strimming along 1.3km of towpath edge on both the current and previous work sites completed the vegetation tasks.

Looking ahead, once the current work area is completed and the towpath gap closed, the works compound will be relocated to Schoolhouse Bridge. Preparations for this move have already begun, with volunteer Fred impressively fitting out a new welfare cabin, showcasing his immaculate joinery skills in constructing storage racking.

This latest achievement at Crickheath brings the Shropshire Union Canal Society closer to their goal of fully restoring the Montgomery Canal, promising a revitalised waterway for future generations to enjoy.