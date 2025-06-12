Extra hospital car parking petition launched by Shrewsbury MP

Shrewsbury’s MP plans to free-up 200 additional car parking spaces for patients and visitors at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital – and this week has launched a petition to increase momentum behind the idea.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley pictured with Matthew Neal, Director of Hospitals Transformation Programme

Her scheme would additionally create not only an overflow car park for hospital staff, but also a park and ride bus terminus.

“The Government investment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is of course very welcome,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

- Advertisement -

“But construction works on the Hospital Transformation Programme have added significant pressure to our patients’ car park. I have identified land on Mytton Oak Road for an overflow staff car park and park and ride terminus; land owned by Shropshire Council.

“This will free up 200 car parking spaces for patients and visitors.

“My petition is calling upon Shropshire Council to urgently complete the leasing of the site on Mytton Oak Road and get this overflow car park up and running.”

Back in March, the MP brought together the hospital’s chief executive, the head of the estate’s transformation plan, Shropshire Council’s chief executive and the council estates team to explore the feasibility of the scheme, but now she wants the RSH’s staff, patients and visitors to add their voice to the campaign by signing the petition.

“People power really can make a difference,” she said.

“So please join my year-long campaign to persuade Shropshire Council to do the right thing and lease this land to the hospital trust as a matter of urgency – please sign my petition, which you can find at: backthershcarpark.julia-buckley.co.uk.”