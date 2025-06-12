Council calls for urgent action following serious concerns over West Mercia Police performance

Telford & Wrekin Council is calling for urgent and accountable leadership from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion following a damning report into West Mercia Police’s performance by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The inspection graded just one of nine assessed areas—recording data about crime—as ‘Good’. Four areas were judged ‘Adequate’ and four others, including responding to the public and protecting vulnerable people, were classified as ‘Requires Improvement’.

The findings are deeply concerning and fail to meet the level of service that communities in Telford and Wrekin expect and deserve.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “This report paints a picture of a force that is not meeting its responsibilities – and it’s our residents who pay the price. We have consistently raised issues around officer visibility, slow response to community concerns, and inadequate victim support. To see that ‘protecting vulnerable people’ still requires improvement is unacceptable.”

While acknowledging the commitment of local officers and staff—many of whom go above and beyond in a challenging and under-resourced environment—the Council is clear that poor leadership and lack of communication are compounding the issue.

Councillor Paul Davis (Lab) Cabinet Member for Communities & Civic Pride said: “We stand behind the hardworking officers on the ground. They deserve better support, better resourcing, and better direction. Sadly, this report reflects failures of leadership, not a lack of dedication from those doing the job.”

The Council has also expressed frustration at the lack of direct communication from the PCC and West Mercia Police regarding the report’s findings. As a key partner in delivering safer and stronger communities, the Council believes it should have been proactively briefed – not left to learn of the inspection’s conclusions through public reporting.

In light of the seriousness of the inspection, Telford & Wrekin Council is requesting immediate sight of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s response – including a detailed action plan and timeline for measurable improvements.

The Council also reiterates its strong opposition to recent discussions around cutting Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) cover at night, particularly at a time when public reassurance and local visibility are more vital than ever.