Telford & Wrekin Council backs proposed new rail service

Telford & Wrekin Council has given its full backing for the proposed Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) service that would restore direct rail links between the region and London.

Telford Central railway station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In backing the bid, the Council is also making a strong case for Wellington Station to be confirmed as a key stop on the route.

The Council is urging Network Rail and partners to move forward with the proposal and to resolve any outstanding concerns pragmatically – recognising the importance of the project for regional growth, connectivity, and sustainable travel.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This is a major opportunity to reconnect our borough with the capital, boost our economy, and offer people a real alternative to car travel.

“We’re fully behind the WSMR proposal and urge all partners, including Network Rail, to work constructively to get this service over the line. It’s time to back this plan and deliver the kind of long-term connectivity our residents and businesses deserve.”

The proposed route would run five times daily between Telford and London Euston – offering a step-change in connectivity compared to the former one-a-day service that ended in 2024.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for Economy and Transport, added: “We’re calling on the Department for Transport to support WSMR.

Business leaders have backed the plan, recognising the benefits for staff, customers, and the local economy. With significant investment already committed to town centre living,

The Council’s support complements backing already received from Shaun Davies MP recognising the proposal’s value in strengthening regional growth and access to opportunity.