Shifnal Carnival calls for volunteers to save full parade route

Shifnal’s annual carnival, a cornerstone of the community for over a century, is issuing an urgent plea for volunteers to help ensure its full parade route can go ahead as planned on Saturday, June 28th.

Nigel Jones, chair of Shifnal Carnival Committee, with Mayor of Shifnal Cllr Paul Williamson

Without more marshals, the organisers face the regrettable decision of having to shorten the procession, disappointing participants and spectators alike.

Nigel Jones, Chair of the Shifnal Carnival Committee, expressed his concern: “We are struggling to get people to help oversee the parade. If we don’t have enough volunteers, we will need to reduce the parade route, which seems a shame for everyone involved.”

A deadline of June 20th has been set for the committee to make a definitive decision on potential route changes, highlighting the pressing need for residents to step forward now.

The carnival, a testament to enduring community spirit, is entirely planned and executed by a dedicated team of volunteers. “It takes many skills to run an event on this scale,” explains Jones, “and helping out gives people the opportunity to learn new things, get involved with their local community and keep the carnival tradition alive.”

This year’s event promises a vibrant spectacle, featuring an impressive line-up including the Marching Band of St Gregory’s, The Telford West Indian Steel Band, The Death Defying Red Barrows, the Imperial Icons, and the 2497 Squadron ATC Band. The procession will also showcase the cherished ‘Carnival royalty’ and award a prize for the ‘best in parade’.

The Shifnal Carnival Committee has received significant support from Shifnal Town Council, with a grant of £6,679 covering essential costs such as first aid, insurance, and barriers. Additional backing comes from local businesses and organisations including Bob Arrowsmith, GT Access, Level Up Hair, DJ Andy Sharps, Visit Shifnal, Paul Jefferies, Woods Dry Cleaners, Shifnal War Memorial Club, and Nans Café.

Further excitement is building with raffle tickets now on sale, offering a range of prizes and raising vital funds for local charities. The fun continues throughout the weekend, with the Pat Collins Funfair set to be in the centre of Shifnal from 4pm on Friday, June 27th, until Sunday, June 29th.

To ensure the full, vibrant procession can proceed as tradition dictates, the Shifnal Carnival Committee is appealing to anyone who can spare some time to volunteer as a marshal. Your contribution is crucial to keeping this cherished community event alive and thriving.

Anyone who can volunteer is urged to email shifnalcarnival@gmail.com without delay.