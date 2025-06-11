Severn Trent begins work to tackle flooding in Hadnall

Severn Trent is taking action to help reduce flooding in Hadnall, following detailed investigations into the local sewer system.

Surveys have shown that the Hadnall pumping station can become overwhelmed because too much water is entering the system at once. This includes rainwater, groundwater, and wastewater, which puts extra pressure on the pumps. The system also drains slowly, meaning even light or frequent rain can cause problems.

To help fix this, Severn Trent is taking two main steps. First, the water company is working to stop rainwater and groundwater from entering the wastewater system, as well as considering whether to replace the main pipe so the pumps can handle more water during heavy rainfall.

While major construction is expected to begin next year, work has already started in the area. This includes surveys, checks, and investigations. Severn Trent is also looking at short-term ways to protect homes and may begin work sooner if possible.

Cat Webb, Community Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We know how distressing flooding can be, and we’re determined to deliver a long-term solution for Hadnall. It was great to meet so many residents at the drop-in event and hear their concerns directly. We’ll continue to work closely with the community every step of the way.”

The company is working closely with Hadnall Parish Council, Shropshire Council, local residents, and homebuilders to make sure the community is involved and kept up to date. Severn Trent’s community team, who recently attended a well-received drop-in event in the village, will continue to send updates to all affected homes and let residents know well in advance before any construction begins.

A spokesperson for Hadnall Parish Council, added: “We welcome Severn Trent’s commitment to tackling the flooding issues that have affected our community for far too long. The recent drop-in event was a positive step in rebuilding trust and ensuring residents are kept informed. We look forward to seeing progress on the ground.”

Shropshire Council’s drainage and flood risk manager, John Bellis commented: “We’re pleased to see Severn Trent taking proactive steps to address the flooding issues in Hadnall. This collaborative approach, involving the community and key stakeholders in the area, is essential to delivering a sustainable solution that protects residents.”

Severn Trent understands how frustrating these long-standing issues have been and would like to thank the Hadnall community for their continued patience and support as work continues to deliver a long-term solution.