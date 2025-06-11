Severn Hospice says cheers to volunteers

A local hospice raised a toast to the incredible contribution of its volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week, with a week-long series of thank-you events and special celebrations honouring long-serving team members.

Pictured are Severn Hopsice volunteers at the Long Service Awards 2025

From 2 – 8 June, volunteers at Severn Hospice enjoyed thank-you treats, celebrations and heartfelt messages of appreciation as the hospice joined the national campaign that shines a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play within their communities.

Severn Hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor said: “We are so privileged to have so many wonderful volunteers who give their time and skills so generously. National Volunteers’ Week is dedicated to recognising all that they do, and there couldn’t be a more fitting time for us to say ‘thank you’.

- Advertisement -

“Our volunteers bring passion, kindness and dedication to everything they do—whether they’re in our shops, gardens, supporting patients and families, helping behind the scenes, or lending a hand at events. They are truly the heart of Severn Hospice.”

With more than 1,000 volunteers supporting the hospice across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, their impact is seen and felt in almost every corner of the charity’s work.

This year’s celebrations also included a series of long service award ceremonies, recognising more than 150 volunteers who have reached major service milestones – from five to an incredible 35 years. Collectively, these dedicated individuals have given more than 1,650 years of service.

Among those honoured was Anne Byrne and Mary Thomson, who have generously given their time to Severn Hospice for an incredible 35 years each. They are both actively involved in many and varied activities within the Ellesmere Support Group to raise funds for the hospice.

Anne is also a familiar face at the Ellesmere shop, where she helps prepare donated items for sale.

Reflecting on her time as a volunteer, Anne said:

“It’s a real privilege to be part of such a wonderful organisation and to do something so meaningful. I love meeting with familiar people in the shop – it’s very special. The wonderful people of Ellesmere are very generous and supportive of the hospice.

“We are always looking for more volunteers in the shop and appreciate all the donations made to us. It’s a great team to work with.”

For Anne, volunteering is truly a family affair: “My whole family gets involved with fundraising, especially with the support group. It’s incredibly rewarding to know we’re helping raise vital funds for hospice care. It means even more to us personally as the hospice cared for some of our very dear friends.”

Heather added: “It is such a pleasure for our staff to personally thank our wonderful volunteers who have been with us through the years. Their loyalty, care and commitment have helped us grow, evolve and continue to support thousands of families through the most difficult of times.”