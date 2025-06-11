Midland Championship event at Loton Park Hill Climb

The Midland Hill Climb Championship arrives at the picturesque venue of Loton Park, Alberbury, near Shrewsbury over the weekend of 14/15th June and many local and regional drivers are competing.

Ludlow driver Tom Weaver lifts a wheel at Loton Park’s Triangle bend

This hugely popular completion attracts top drivers and a wide variety of cars from across the country, ranging from classics, sports, specials and saloon cars through to the latest single seater bespoke racing cars.

Cars are divided into separate classes according to both engine size and chassis style, then compete one at a time against the clock up the tight and demanding parkland course, all in program order, making it very easy to follow proceedings.

- Advertisement -

One driver having a successful year so far is young Ludlow driver Tom Weaver in his Empire Evo racing car, who is currently well up on the championship leader board and Tom, said: “The action promises to be rather fierce as we are well into the season and many of the cars and drivers are very closely matched, spectators are kept informed with dedicated commentary and trackside display timing clocks as the racing unfolds throughout both days.”

Other local drivers competing include Graham Wynn of Shifnal in a Gould GR59, Rob Wilson of Ludlow in a Lotus Elise, John Lowe of Welshpool in an Audi TT Coupe, Cat Taylor of Whitchurch in a Mazda MX5, Timothy Harriman of Bridgnorth in a Renault Clio, Jonathen Varley of Telford in a GWR Predator, Timothy Higgins of Oswestry in a Westfield sports car, Simon Andrews of Tenbury Wells in an OMS 28, Rhys Jones of Chirk in a Van Diemen, Nigel Elliott of Cleobury Mortimer in a TR7 V8, with father and son Steve and Tom Morgan of Ellesmere sharing an Empire Evo 1100cc single seater racing car.

The action starts at 9am each day with full parking and catering facilities on site and accompanied children aged under 16 are admitted free.