Man arrested in Oakengates after suspicious driving leads to drug and weapon seizure

A man has been arrested after officers noticed him driving a car suspiciously in Oakengates this morning, Wednesday 11 June.

Officers indicated for the vehicle to stop, which it failed to do. Eventually officers were able to pull the car over near to Oakengates Town Centre.

A search of the car was carried out where class A and class B drugs were discovered, as well as an offensive weapon. Drugs were also found on the driver of the car.

- Advertisement -

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He remains in police custody while further enquiries are carried out.