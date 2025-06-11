16.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Last call for entries to Wellington in Bloom competition

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Wellington is set to burst into colour once again as the Wellington in Bloom competition returns for 2025, with just days left to enter.

Photo from Wellington in Bloom Competition 2023 with former Mayor of Wellington, Cllr Paul Davis
The event celebrates the creativity and community spirit of local residents who help make the town a bright and beautiful place to live.

Everyone is encouraged to take part – whether you’re an experienced gardener or just enjoy pottering with plants. This year’s categories are Hanging Baskets, Eco Gardens & Vegetable Patches, and Front Gardens. Every effort is appreciated, and you don’t need a large garden to enter.

All entries must be visible from the front of the property, as judging will take place from the street.

Entries close on Friday 13 June, and judging will take place on Tuesday 1 July with Wellington Mayor Reg Snell.

To enter, email lovewellington2020@gmail.com with your name, address, and chosen category by Friday 13 June.

