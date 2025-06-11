Helen Morgan MP visits Little Stars to discuss rising child poverty in Shropshire

Helen Morgan, Member of Parliament for North Shropshire, visited local charity Little Stars in Oswestry to shed light on the escalating issue of child poverty in the region and the critical role the charity plays in addressing this pressing challenge.

Pictured are Hannah, Leanne and Chantal from Little Stars with Helen Morgan MP

During her visit, Ms. Morgan met with Little Stars Founder and CEO Leanne Simcoe, Chair of Trustees Ian Groves, and the dedicated team to gain a deeper understanding of their vital work supporting families facing financial and emotional hardship. The MP also had the opportunity to engage with some of the charity’s volunteers and corporate supporters, including Clickingmad, a Bridgnorth-based company that generously volunteered their time to assist with stockroom logistics.

A Growing Local and National Concern

Child poverty is a significant and worsening issue across the UK. Nationally, as of the 2023–24 financial year, 4.5 million children – a staggering 30% of all children – were living in relative low-income households after housing costs.

The situation in Shropshire mirrors this concerning trend. In 2023–24, 19.7% of children under 16, equating to over 10,245 children, were living in poverty. North Shropshire, in particular, faces a stark reality, with an estimated 31% of children now living in poverty after housing costs, according to 2023 figures from the End Child Poverty Coalition.

“These figures aren’t just statistics,” emphasised Leanne Simcoe. “They represent families across our communities who are struggling to meet their children’s basic needs – from nappies and toiletries to school uniforms and safe places to sleep.”

Little Stars: Bridging the Gap

Founded to provide essential items for babies, children up to age 13, and pregnant women, Little Stars operates across Shropshire, distributing crucial bundles of clothes, toiletries, baby equipment, and more. This vital support is provided in partnership with midwives, social workers, and other referral partners, ensuring assistance reaches those most in need.

The visit served as a crucial platform to discuss the increasing demand on services like Little Stars and the paramount importance of raising awareness at both community and policy levels.

“Helen’s visit was hugely appreciated by our team,” added Leanne Simcoe. “It’s so important that our MPs see the reality behind the rising statistics – and the role charities like ours are playing in bridging the gap.”

Get Involved and Make a Difference

Little Stars relies heavily on public support to continue its invaluable work. There are numerous ways to contribute, including one-off donations, corporate partnerships, volunteering, and fundraising.

To learn more about Little Stars or to offer your support, please visit www.littlestarscharity.org or contact them directly at enquiries@littlestarscharity.org.