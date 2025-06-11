Half-Million pound boost for Bridgnorth Community Hospital

Bridgnorth Community Hospital is set to receive a welcome £500,000 injection for ventilation system improvements, a move championed by local MP Stuart Anderson.

Stuart Anderson outside Bridgnorth Community Hospital

While welcoming the immediate financial support, Mr Anderson has wasted no time in pressing the government for a more sustained, long-term funding commitment to rural healthcare services across South Shropshire.

The funding, confirmed in a letter to Mr Anderson on May 30th from Public Health and Prevention Minister Ashley Dalton MP, follows a direct intervention by the MP in Parliament on May 6th. During his address, Mr. Anderson urged Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP to prioritise investment in community hospitals in rural areas, highlighting their crucial role in alleviating pressure on larger facilities.

Minister Dalton’s letter stated that “final allocations [were] approved centrally based on the quality and strategic value of proposals received,” adding that the funding “will bring tangible benefits to NHS patients and staff in South Shropshire.”

The upgrades at Bridgnorth Community Hospital are part of the £750 million Estates Safety Fund, a scheme designed for “relatively small scale but important building safety works” across over 400 health system sites. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed that these projects are slated for delivery this financial year, with initial upgrades expected to commence this summer.

However, the Estates Safety Fund is a one-year capital funding programme, a fact that has raised concerns for Mr Anderson. He pointed to NHS guidance suggesting local trusts should “assume” a potential 20% cut in capital maintenance budgets next year. This uncertainty has prompted Mr. Anderson to publicly call for a multi-year settlement for healthcare capital funding, which he hopes will be announced by the Chancellor during the Spending Review on Wednesday, June 11th.

Beyond Bridgnorth, Mr Anderson is also advocating for enhanced funding to facilitate upgrades at Ludlow Community Hospital. This follows his earlier meeting with the Ludlow Community Hospital League of Friends, where discussions revolved around “an enhancement of services at the hospital” and the potential for “a new hospital build on the existing EcoPark originally set aside for that purpose.”

Mr Anderson’s persistent efforts to bolster community hospitals form a key part of his broader strategy to enhance public services in South Shropshire. He has consistently campaigned to understand the pressures faced by these facilities and to champion their improvement. In October, he urged Ministers to place community healthcare facilities “front and centre” of the new government’s ten-year plan for the NHS.

“I have consistently championed investment in our community hospitals as an integral part of rural health provision in South Shropshire,” stated Stuart Anderson MP. “So, I welcome this support for Bridgnorth Community Hospital. Yet, I am concerned that hospital capital maintenance budgets could be cut by up to a fifth next year. As such, I have urged the Chancellor to make this funding just the start of further investment from this government in rural healthcare provision. This would enable upgrades in more areas like Ludlow.”