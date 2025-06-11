24.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Advertisement -

Gobowen man banned from entering petrol station after being handed a Criminal Behaviour Order

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Gobowen man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning him from entering a petrol station in Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View
Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Iran Lane, of Meadow Drive in Gobowen, was given the CBO on Tuesday 3 June at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The 30-year-old was given the CBO after the court heard how in February 2024 he broke into the BP Garage on Beatrice Street and stole vapes from the shop.

- Advertisement -

The order means that Lane can not be drunk in a public place in Oswestry or enter the petrol station, or the station’s forecourt, for the next three years.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals. The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Sergeant Tim Lever, from Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I hope this sends a message to anyone intent on causing disorder or committing crime in Oswestry that we remain committed to ensuring that those who are responsible are dealt with.

“I am glad that the court has issued Lane with this order which I hope will curb his behaviour, and help protect the people in the town.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP