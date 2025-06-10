Telford secondary school celebrates a decade of its STEM club

Students at a Telford school are celebrating a remarkable milestone after a decade of innovation success.

Some STEM club students showing their awards from different projects – CREST awards, Teen Tech awards, industrial cadets and Solutions for the Planet awards

The STEM club at Hadley Learning Community has established itself as a powerhouse for science, technology, engineering and maths education in the region and further afield.

Guided by STEM co-ordinator Natalie Stewart who has led the project from the very start, the club has also reached the national finals of the TeenTech Awards for ten years in a row.

Natalie said: “This success showcases our students’ abilities to develop inventive solutions to real world problems, and this rare and sustained level of success has earned the school national recognition and admiration.

“I’m incredibly proud of what our students have achieved. Their creativity, determination, and teamwork never cease to amaze me.

“The opportunities they’ve embraced and the recognition they’ve earned are a testament to their hard work and the supportive culture we’ve built here at Hadley Learning Community.

“With a track record of excellence and a culture that fosters innovation, our STEM club continues to empower the next generation of scientists, engineers, and problem-solvers. As it steps into its second decade, the future looks even brighter for this trailblazing team.”

Natalie said among the club’s proudest achievements was the success of two of its students who were awarded prestigious scholarships to attend NASA’s Space Camp in Alabama.

On July 4, the chosen students will experience first-hand what it’s like to train as an astronaut and collaborate on advanced space missions — a life-changing opportunity that has come from the school’s commitment to excellence.

The team has also impressed in the Solutions for the Planet competition, reaching the regional finals in its first year, with innovative and sustainable projects that tackle pressing environmental and societal challenges.

The club has made its mark in the world of competitive engineering as regional finalists in the F1 in Schools project – a global STEM challenge that sees students design, build, and race miniature Formula 1 cars using cutting-edge design and manufacturing technologies.

As well as competition success, the club has made inclusive, skills-based learning a priority.

“This year alone more than 150 students have achieved CREST Awards – a nationally recognised STEM enrichment scheme that celebrates project-based learning and scientific inquiry,” said Natalie. “These awards reflect the depth and breadth of the students’ skills and their ability to work independently on scientific challenges.”