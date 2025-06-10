Telford school to receive support for their green space from Dobbies Garden Centres

Dobbies Garden Centres has announced that a Telford school is set to benefit from its support this year, helping them to transform their garden area.

Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Nursery were selected by Dobbies’ Telford store as this year’s Dobbies Community Gardens winner. Susan Teale (centre) is pictured with Jayne Lane and Darran Hancocks

Wrockwardine Wood Infant School and Nursery, chosen by the Telford store for Dobbies Community Gardens, is transforming its garden areas, including four new raised beds and a peaceful wildlife space. They aim to teach children about sustainability while involving parents in growing produce for home use. With Dobbies’ support, the school hopes to provide tools, plants, and seeds, creating a thriving garden that encourages hands-on learning and family engagement.

Over 600 groups applied to Dobbies Community Gardens when it opened in March. Each Dobbies’ store selected a local project to support from the nominations that were made. Nominated projects were invited along to their local in-store free Grow How session on Saturday 3 May where the winner was unveiled.

The winning school will now receive a one-on-one session with Dobbies’ Green Team at the Telford store to kick-start the activity. The team will support Wrockwardine Infant School and Nursery throughout their project with products, tools and plants, along with volunteer hours to help bring the green space to life and keep it thriving.

Darren Hancocks, Dobbies’ Telford store General Manager, said: “We’re committed to supporting the local communities around our Telford store, to help as many people as possible get the benefits of garden living, whatever that means for them.

“Congratulations to Wrockwardine Infant School and Nursery who have been successful in receiving our support this year. We’re looking forward to supporting this school and are excited to see their space flourish.”