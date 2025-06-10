Telford resident fined nearly £1,500 for irresponsible waste disposal

A Telford resident has been successfully prosecuted and fined a substantial sum of £1,484.94 for failing to responsibly dispose of household waste, in a case that underscores Telford & Wrekin Council’s firm stance against environmental crime.

The waste was dumped outside a property in Dawley, Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Council’s enforcement team brought the case against the individual, who had placed waste outside their property. The defendant cited a lack of bin space and concerns about storing the waste in their garden due to the presence of two young children.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 34(2A)(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, admitting to not taking appropriate steps to ensure the safe disposal of household waste. The waste, left in a public area, was deemed to pose a significant risk to hygiene.

During sentencing, the court heard that the improperly discarded waste had the potential to attract vermin, such as mice, and posed a direct health hazard to the community.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement, commented on the verdict: “This was completely avoidable and a clear-cut case. Everyone has a duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.”

Councillor Overton emphasized the Council’s commitment to community safety and cleanliness, stating, “The outcome sends a clear message that we will not tolerate environmental offences that put our communities at risk. Our enforcement teams will investigate and act where necessary to keep our borough clean and safe.”

Telford & Wrekin Council reminds residents of its bulky waste collection service and encourages anyone facing difficulties with waste disposal to contact the Council for advice and support to avoid similar penalties.