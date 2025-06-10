13.8 C
Shropshire Homes unveils plans for former AGA site in Coalbrookdale

Shropshire Homes is set to host a public consultation event this Thursday, June 12th, to present its detailed plans for a new residential development of approximately 97 homes on the former AGA site off Wellington Road, Coalbrookdale.

The plans are for 97 new homes on the former AGA site in Coalbrookdale
The proposed development aims to revitalise a significant area of former industrial land, with designs carefully crafted to reflect the local vernacular and the site’s rich historic setting. Shropshire Homes emphasises that the plans are sympathetically designed to integrate with the unique character of Coalbrookdale, a birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

Beyond providing much-needed housing, the scheme includes a commitment to enhancing local biodiversity and creating new public spaces. Importantly, the development will also feature interpretive elements designed to tell the story of the area and its pivotal role in industrial history.

Rob Perrins, Technical Director at Shropshire Homes, expressed enthusiasm for the project. “We are really excited to share our plans with local residents and businesses after many months of preparatory work,” Mr Perrins stated. “This site will help to provide much needed homes for the area and will help to maintain the vitality of key village services in Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge.”

The drop-in consultation event will be held at The Glass Classroom, Ironbridge Gorge Museums, Coalbrookdale, on Thursday, June 12th, between 3pm and 6pm. Representatives from Shropshire Homes will be on hand to discuss the proposals and gather feedback from the community.

For those unable to attend the event, details of the proposed development will also be made available on Shropshire Homes’ website by June 12th. This consultation marks a key step in the planning process for a development that seeks to blend modern living with the deep historical roots of Coalbrookdale.

The developer intends to submit a full planning application following this consultation.

