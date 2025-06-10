Shrewsbury MP welcomes free school meals extension and new academy building

A Shropshire MP has welcomed the Government’s extension of free school meals as ‘fantastic news for families’ while hailing the opening of a state-of-the-art building at Shrewsbury Academy as ‘another huge step forward’ for its pupils and staff.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley cuts the ribbon at the new building at Shrewsbury Academy

“It’s been quite a week on the education front – both nationally and locally,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley. “It’s been a great week.”

“Just look at the news regarding free school meals. It’s fantastic news for Shrewsbury families. Up to 4,820 families will now save £500 a year thanks to this scheme.”

Mrs Buckley was referring to the Government’s announcement this week to extend free school meals to 500,000 more children nationwide.

She said: “This links directly to those on Universal Credit and supports children and their education by providing hot, healthy and nutritious food every day.”

Mrs Buckley said: “Education has always been one of my top priorities and so not only am I delighted with this news from the Government, but It was a real honour for me on Friday to be invited to cut the ribbon and officially open a brand new, state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) building at the Shrewsbury Academy, at Corndon Crescent, Harlescott, funded by the Marches Academy Trust and the Department for Education.

“With staff, students, governors and contractors all in attendance, the event reflected the strong sense of community and the positive momentum the school is building. I have been working closely with the leadership team for a number of months and will continue to support them. They have worked incredibly hard, and the results are now beginning to speak for themselves. This is another huge step forward for the school, its pupils, and everyone associated with Shrewsbury Academy.”