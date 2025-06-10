13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury MP welcomes free school meals extension and new academy building

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire MP has welcomed the Government’s extension of free school meals as ‘fantastic news for families’ while hailing the opening of a state-of-the-art building at Shrewsbury Academy as ‘another huge step forward’ for its pupils and staff.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley cuts the ribbon at the new building at Shrewsbury Academy
Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley cuts the ribbon at the new building at Shrewsbury Academy

“It’s been quite a week on the education front – both nationally and locally,” said Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley. “It’s been a great week.”

“Just look at the news regarding free school meals. It’s fantastic news for Shrewsbury families. Up to 4,820 families will now save £500 a year thanks to this scheme.”

- Advertisement -

Mrs Buckley was referring to the Government’s announcement this week to extend free school meals to 500,000 more children nationwide.

She said: “This links directly to those on Universal Credit and supports children and their education by providing hot, healthy and nutritious food every day.”

Mrs Buckley said: “Education has always been one of my top priorities and so not only am I delighted with this news from the Government, but It was a real honour for me on Friday to be invited to cut the ribbon and officially open a brand new, state-of-the-art STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) building at the Shrewsbury Academy, at Corndon Crescent, Harlescott, funded by the Marches Academy Trust and the Department for Education.

“With staff, students, governors and contractors all in attendance, the event reflected the strong sense of community and the positive momentum the school is building. I have been working closely with the leadership team for a number of months and will continue to support them. They have worked incredibly hard, and the results are now beginning to speak for themselves. This is another huge step forward for the school, its pupils, and everyone associated with Shrewsbury Academy.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP