Residents asked for views on Shropshire Council’s highways and transport services



Shropshire residents are to be asked for their views on Shropshire Council’s highways and transport services – from the condition of roads and footpaths to public transport and the quality of cycling facilities – in this year’s annual National Highways and Transport (NHT) Public Satisfaction survey.

A pothole repair underway

A questionnaire is being sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 Shropshire residents from 6 June 2025, followed by a reminder – with local and national results to be published in late-October 2025. Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Their answers will be compared with the views of residents in other council areas across England and Scotland.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council is one of 111 councils to sign up to the standardised survey, that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions regardless of which council area they live in.

The survey, which is being run for the 18th year, is the largest collaboration between councils, offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and environment, said:

“This survey gives people across the Shropshire Council area an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise. The results will be one of several ways that the council can assess what to improve first, and I would therefore encourage anyone who receives a questionnaire to complete it.”

Rob Wilson, Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“This survey is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the best outcomes for local residents so will provide us with some really useful information about what local people think about our highways and transport services.”