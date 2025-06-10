Hospital heroes honoured at annual awards afternoon 

In a heartwarming celebration of dedication and commitment, the League of Friends to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) honoured the contributions of their volunteers at an annual awards ceremony.

The event was held in the main entrance of the Oswestry-based hospital on Sunday 1 June, kicking off Volunteers’ Week – an annual nationwide celebration recognising the incredible impact of volunteers across the UK.

The ceremony brought together Friends staff members, trustees, and volunteers – serving as a heartfelt tribute to those who generously dedicate their time to supporting the hospital.

A fantastic number of volunteers gathered as the charity presented three awards: Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Team of the Year and the Chairman’s Award.

Victoria Sugden, Friends CEO, said: “Our volunteers provide 15 different services across RJAH and collectively dedicate over 30,000 hours of their time each year to supporting patients, staff, and visitors.

“It was an absolute pleasure to recognise the achievements of our treasured volunteers who give their time, energy, and enthusiasm to enhancing the experience of those at RJAH.”

Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Debbie Geary, who joined the Friends volunteer family two years ago, volunteering with Percy Pals and within the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

Debbie was nominated by her peers for always going above and beyond – her cheerfulness, enthusiasm, and willingness to help both patients and staff make her a truly exceptional volunteer.

Debbie said: “I was completely surprised and so honoured to be named Volunteer of the Year.

“Volunteering with the Friends at RJAH has been such a rewarding experience – I love being able to give something back and make a difference to patients and staff alike.”

Runner-up in this category was Will Anderson-Edwards, who volunteers in the shop and was nominated for being incredibly hardworking, helpful and always putting a smile on everyone’s face.

Volunteer Team of the Year was awarded to the Ward Friends – a team whose work often flies under the radar but whose impact is felt in the warmest and most meaningful ways, offering time, care, and conversation to spinal injury patients when they need it most.

The runner-up for this award was the Percy Pals team – a group of volunteers who consistently show up with kindness, cheer, and compassion on RJAH’s dedicated geriatric ward.

The Chairman’s Award went to Melvin Dulak, who has shown humility, compassion and a thoughtful understanding of the needs of both patients and his fellow volunteers.

Melvin volunteers with the Ward Friends, and within the Coffee Shop. Melvin has also supported spinal injury patients by attending a week-long activity trip to the Calvert Trust in Keswick, providing practical assistance and encouragement as participants enjoy accessible outdoor adventures like sailing, climbing, and canoeing.

Chairman Peter David, who presented the award, said: “Melvin is a truly valiant volunteer – this award is a heartfelt thank you for his courage, commitment, and the incredible difference he makes every day.”

Melvin said: “I’m overjoyed for our Ward Friends team – over a hot drink, we chat and listen to patients who have suffered life-changing injuries, and it’s a privilege to be part of their journey, however long they’re on the ward.

“I was blown away to personally receive the Chairman’s Award – it means so much to be recognised for something I genuinely love doing. Supporting patients and being there for them in some of their toughest moments is an honour.”