Emergency services attend multi-vehicle collision on A442 between Randlay and Hollinswood

Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle collision on the A442 in Telford this afternoon, Tuesday 10 June.

The collision between the Randlay Roundabout and the Hollinswood Interchange happened northbound at around 4 pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) dispatched five fire appliances, including a Rescue Tender, from Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington stations. An Operations Officer was also on the scene.

The collision involved four vehicles, and emergency personnel successfully released one person from a vehicle.

Fire crews utilised cutters/spreaders and small gear to release the trapped casualty, and all vehicles were subsequently made safe using small tools.

Alongside SFRS, the Midlands Air Ambulance, land ambulance service and the police were also in attendance.

The road is now reported to have reopened.