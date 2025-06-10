20 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Arrest made after firearms seized during Telford warrant

A man has been arrested at an address in Telford after officers carried out a warrant this morning, Tuesday 10 June.

The warrant took place on Grange Way in Stirchley, following intelligence that drugs were being dealt from the address.

No drugs were found during the warrant; however officers discovered what was believed to be a firearm during their searches, along other offensive weapons.

A man, aged 41, was arrested at the address on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing or distributing prohibited weapons designed for discharge of noxious substances.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Alex Webb, from Telford’s Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This warrant serves as a timely reminder that illegal firearms will be seized if people are found in possession of them.

“Firearms and ammunition should always be stored safely, appropriately, and legally. Today we have successfully removed a number of weapons from this address before they get into the wrong hands.”

